Manchester City are on the hunt for Italian midfield sensation Francesco Camarda, who is currently shining in AC Milan’s youth squad.

The 15-year-old prodigy has garnered attention for his standout performances, even becoming the youngest Italian goalscorer in UEFA Youth League history with a brace against Newcastle United’s U19 team.

Manchester City’s reputation for nurturing young talents is well-established. While they’ve made significant investments in their first-team players, their academy continues to produce valuable prospects. Last summer, they sold promising academy stars, including Cole Palmer, who now plays for Chelsea. This ability to develop players with high market value has been a hallmark of the club.

Now, they’re keen on acquiring Francesco Camarda, though competition from clubs like Borussia Dortmund looms large. While Camarda may not be ready for first-team action yet, Manchester City’s track record of providing the right environment for youth development could expedite his progression.

The race for Camarda’s signature is on, and if other top clubs like Dortmund make concerted efforts, Manchester City’s pursuit of this rising star may face stiff competition. In any case, it’s a testament to the club’s commitment to securing promising talents for the future.