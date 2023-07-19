Arsenal have reportedly joined Manchester United in the pursuit of signing Ajax’s talented attacker Mohammed Kudus.

Despite already spending over £200m on transfers, the Gunners seems keen on bolstering their squad further.

Kudus’ exceptional performance in the 2022/23 season for Ajax, with 18 goals and 8 assists, has caught the attention of the North London club. Eager for a new challenge, the young player’s availability has sparked a potential bidding war between Arsenal and Man United.

With a market value of around £40m, Ajax are ready to entertain offers from both clubs to ensure their asking price is met. Last year, Kudus came close to joining Everton for £15m, but Ajax rejected the move, which turned out to be a fortunate decision for the player as Everton barely avoided relegation on the final day of the previous season.