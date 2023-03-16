Manchester United reportedly face fresh competition from Real Madrid for the signature of Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus.

The 22-year-old has previously played under current United head coach Erik ten Hag at Ajax. The midfielder is being touted for a potential reunion with his former coach following an impressive season in the Netherlands.

Kudus has scored 18 goals and provided five assists in 35 games for the Eredivisie champions across all competitions. He has shown his adaptability throughout the season by playing primarily as a right-winger in recent weeks, but has also played as a centre-forward and a number 10 at other points during the campaign.

He has also impressed on the international stage, representing Ghana in the 2022 World Cup where he started in all three group matches and scored two goals in a 3-2 victory over South Korea.

Although Kudus is currently under contract with Ajax until the end of the 2024-25 season, Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a bid for the former Nordsjaelland player in the summer transfer window.

However, according to Defensa Central, Los Blancos have also been monitoring Kudus’s progress for several years and have identified him as an attractive and cost-effective signing option for the summer.

It is reported that Madrid began scouting Kudus during his time with Nordsjaelland in Denmark, where he played for two years before joining Ajax in the summer of 2020.

While Ajax will likely attempt to extend Kudus’s contract beyond the summer of 2025, other top European clubs are also showing interest in the attacker. The report suggests that AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are among those that have expressed admiration for Kudus.