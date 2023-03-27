Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson.

The 18-year-old has made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Seagulls this season, contributing seven goals and three assists.

The teenager’s impressive performance has attracted interest from several clubs, and Football Insider reports that Manchester United keeping an eye on him with a view to making a move in the summer.

The Red Devils have reportedly sent scouts to watch the player this season, and Brighton are preparing for significant interest in him during the summer transfer window.

Ferguson is under contract with Brighton until 2026. Therefore, the Seagulls are in a strong position when it comes to his future.

Manchester United are said to be in the market for a high-profile striker this summer, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure. Anthony Martial’s injury concerns may lead to his potential sale, which would leave the Mancunian giants even shorter in the forward positions.

Ferguson will be aiming to maintain his involvement with the Republic of Ireland and could feature in their first Euro 2024 qualification match against France on Monday evening.