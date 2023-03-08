Manchester United are reportedly ready to lock horns with Manchester City over the signature of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to Football Insider.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in signing the Frenchman for the upcoming season, with the former having missed out on the opportunity to sign him last summer.

Despite the competition from their cross-town rivals, the Red Devils are reportedly keen to secure the 27-year-old’s signature and are prepared to make a strong effort to do so.

Rabiot, who played a crucial role in France’s journey to the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has been in top form of late and proved his worth by stepping up in the absence of injured star players.

Rabiot has made 29 appearances and scored nine goals for Juventus this season. He is set to become a free agent in a few months’ time when his contract expires.

Rabiot, who currently earns £145,000 per week, is eager to take advantage of his free agent status and move to a Champions League club for next season.

Man United and Man City are almost certain to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season, making them attractive destinations for Rabiot.

United head coach Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in adding Rabiot to his squad as a reinforcement for the centre of the park, while City sees him as a potential direct replacement for Ilkay Gundogan, whose contract expires in the summer.