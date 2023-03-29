The Premier League leaders Arsenal are deemed favourites to Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund ahead of next season.

Calciomercato reports, the Gunners are currently the front-runners to secure the services of the 20-year-old striker, who is highly sought after by several clubs across Europe including Real Madrid.

The Denmark international has been performing exceptionally well for both his club and his country recently, earning him recognition from some of the biggest football clubs in the world. Reports suggest that the Premier League leaders are the frontrunners for his signature.

The youngster joined Atalanta at the start of this season from the Austrian club Sturm Graz. He has continued to improve and has become a key player in their squad. He has made 25 appearances for Atalanta, contributing to 10 goals.

Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in signing Hojlund. However. Mikel Arteta has identified the need to strengthen his squad in a few areas, particularly with a new out-and-out number nine striker to take the team to the next level. He believes the teenager could be the answer, despite the player being valued at €45 million.

Manchester United are also keen on signing the frontman, with manager Erik ten Hag in desperate need of a new number nine ahead of next season.

Hojlund has already proved his worth for both club and country, making him a great addition to any team. However, with many clubs competing for his signature, the race to secure him in the summer transfer window will be challenging.