According to Le10Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to engage in a battle with Barcelona for the acquisition of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese international has cemented his status as a crucial player during his tenure at Etihad Stadium, accumulating 282 appearances across all competitions since joining the Citizens in 2017.

The 28-year-old has been instrumental in City’s success, contributing 50 goals and 56 assists. He has played a key role in the club’s four Premier League title victories.

Despite his achievements, the highly-rated midfielder is eager for a new challenge and is likely to move to a different club in the next transfer window.

PSG are considering to make an official bid for Silva later in the year.

The Portugal international is under contract at Manchester City until 2025.