Liverpool are reportedly interested in a summer move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot’s contract in Turin is set to expire in June, and there are reports that the Frenchman plans to explore new opportunities.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness suggests that the Reds are closely monitoring the situation and may consider pursuing the 27-year-old midfielder.

At present, Rabiot is free to negotiate with foreign clubs and enter into a pre-contract agreement with a team outside of Serie A.

The Bianconeri reportedly lack confidence in their ability to retain the services of the France international due to the club’s uncertain European football prospects for the 2023-24 season.

Currently positioned at 10th place in the Serie A table, Juve trails behind Atalanta BC in sixth place by 11 points and Lazio in fourth place by 13 points.

Rabiot was acquired by Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and has played in 154 matches for the Italian side, scoring 12 goals and contributing eight assists.

During the previous summer transfer window, the midfielder was heavily linked with a potential move to Manchester United, with some reports suggesting that a deal was close to being finalised.

When asked about his future, Rabiot stated to Sky Italia, “I am currently at Juve and concentrating on my performances. I am not thinking about my contract now – we will see how discussions progress in the coming months.”

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder has expressed a desire to play in the Premier League and considers it to be a “dream” of his.

Liverpool are anticipated to sign a couple of fresh central midfielders in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Besides Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly showing an interest in Rabiot, who previously played in 227 matches for PSG before joining Juventus as a free agent.