Arsenal are reportedly planning a January move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot ahead of next season, according to Calciomercatoweb.

The Gunners are looking to acquire a new midfielder and identifies the 27-year-old midfielder as a promising addition to their squad.

Rabiot’s contract with the Old Lady expires in the summer, and there are no discussions about extending it. Therefore, the Frenchman is expected to become a free agent after the current season concludes.

Although the Italian outfit would prefer not to lose him without compensation, it appears improbable that he will agree to a contract extension at this time.

Rabiot’s performances in the ongoing season and the World Cup have garnered significant attention from various European clubs.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eager to secure his services for the upcoming season. Despite the recent signing of Jorginho in the winter transfer window, the Premier League leaders are looking to strengthen its midfield further during the summer transfer period.