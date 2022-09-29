Chelsea have reportedly joined the list of clubs wanting to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Following his move from Birmingham City in 2020, the 19-year-old has scored 13 goals and registered 18 assists in 100 appearances for the Bundesliga giants across all competitions.

His performances have understandably attracted interest from other top European clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

According to The Mirror, the Blues are also pursuing the teenager after owner Todd Boehly made contact with the player’s agent.

Although Chelsea are aware that they are trailing Los Blancos and the Reds in the race for the England international’s signature, they believe that a lucrative transfer budget could help them complete the transfer.

Bellingham has a contract at Dortmund until June 2025.