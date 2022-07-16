Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez has committed another few years to the Premier League champions after signing a new four-year contract extension that promises to keep him at the Etihad until June 2025.

The Algeria international had just 12 months left on his original contract, which led to speculation over his future at the club.

However, the 31-year-old has decided to extend his contract and is set to remain a key asset under manager Pep Guardiola.

Mahrez racked up 188 appearances for City across all competitions, contributing 63 goals and 45 assists.