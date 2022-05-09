Arsenal have reportedly reignited their interest in their pursuit of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, according to a report.

Sterling’s contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire in the summer of 2023, and with no extension is agreed upon, speculation surrounding his future has gathered pace.

Calciomercato are reporting that Arsenal are looking to make a move for the 27-year-old striker at the end of the season.

The report adds that around £50m would be enough to secure his signature, which is believed to be within the budget of Mikel Arteta’s side for the transfer window.

The Gunners have also been strongly linked with a move for Sterling’s City teammate Gabriel Jesus in recent weeks, with Mikel Arteta seeking attacking reinforcements with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette both potentially leaving the club on free transfers in June.

However, It remains unclear whether Sterling will eventually sign a new deal to extend his stay with the English champions anyway.

The England international has scored 128 goals in 336 appearances for Man City across all competitions.