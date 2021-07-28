Manchester City are reportedly lining up a bid worth £75m for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

City boss Pep Guardiola has identified the England international as one of his primary summer targets, along with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

The Midlands club are believed to value Grealish at around £100m, but the Daily Mail reports, the Premier League champions are looking to tempt Villa with an opening bid of £75m plus add-ons.

The report adds that Dean Smith’s side are prepared to offer the 25-year-old a new and improved contract to retain his services at his boyhood club.

The Englishman is believed to be considering his options and has a desire of playing in the Champions League, something that the Citizens can offer.

Grealish racked up 27 appearances in all competitions for Aston Villa last term, contributing seven goals and 12 assists.