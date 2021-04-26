Inter Milan have reportedly joined the clutch of clubs hoping to sign soon-to-be free agent Sergio Aguero in the upcoming transfer window.

The 32-year-old forward, who is set to leave the Etihad at the end of his current contract, will be on the lookout for a new club this summer.

City’s all-time leading goalscorer Aguero has been tipped to join Chelsea, who have been regarded as the No. 1 favourites for his signature in recent weeks, although the La Liga giants Barcelona are understood to be in the race as well.

Now, Tuttosport claims that the Argentina international has also been offered to Inter Milan and Juventus, but the South American does not favour a move to Italy.

The report goes on to claim that a reunion with Lionel Messi at Camp Nou will play a big part in his career.

Aguero has only managed three goals in 15 appearances for Manchester City during an injury-hit 2020-21 campaign.