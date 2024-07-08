Manchester United are edging closer to a significant defensive reinforcement, with Matthijs de Ligt keen on a move to Old Trafford. Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the 24-year-old centre-back is prioritising a reunion with Erik ten Hag, his former Ajax manager. Talks are progressing, and De Ligt is close to agreeing on personal terms, though the final fee and deal structure with Bayern Munich are still being negotiated.

De Ligt, who fell out of favour at Bayern following Eric Dier’s arrival in January, has been seeking a fresh start. His desire to join United is clear, having instructed his agent to facilitate the move. Bayern, who signed De Ligt for around €67 million from Juventus, are looking to recoup a significant portion of that investment. United are reportedly considering a package that includes add-ons to meet Bayern’s valuation.

With Raphael Varane’s departure leaving a void in United’s defence, Ten Hag is eager to secure De Ligt, seeing him as a key piece for his plans. Despite interest from PSG and Liverpool, De Ligt’s preference for United highlights his trust in Ten Hag’s vision. As the Euros progress, where De Ligt remains active with the Dutch squad, the finalisation of the deal might experience some delays. Nevertheless, optimism is high in the United camp for this potential high-profile acquisition.