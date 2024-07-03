Borussia Dortmund have identified Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as a prime midfield target, with the Tottenham star poised to leave. According to Florian Plettenberg, Dortmund’s interest in Hojbjerg is a backup plan if their pursuit of Brighton’s Pascal Gross fails.

Hojbjerg, who is reflecting on Denmark’s Euro exit, is keen to leave Tottenham after being sidelined under Ange Postecoglou. Despite speculation last summer and in January, Spurs retained the 28-year-old. Now, with a reduced role, he seeks a new challenge.

Atletico Madrid and Lyon were previously interested, and now Dortmund are keen on the experienced midfielder. Hojbjerg’s consistent performances, even with limited starts, make him an attractive option for the UCL finalists. Dortmund will need to present a compelling offer, given the competition for his signature.

Fulham also show interest, offering Hojbjerg a chance to stay in the Premier League. However, he might prefer moving abroad, with AC Milan and Galatasaray also in the mix. With numerous suitors, Hojbjerg’s departure from Tottenham seems inevitable, marking an end to his stint in North London.