VfB Stuttgart frontman Serhou Guirassy has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for West Ham United.

The Guinea forward, who has a £17.5 million release clause, is a tantalising prospect, having propelled Stuttgart into next season’s Champions League.

Lopetegui sees Guirassy as an ideal addition. The real challenge, however, lies in convincing the Bundesliga star that West Ham are the perfect fit, especially with other Premier League clubs like Tottenham also in the hunt.

The shortlist also features Youssef En-Nesyri, a familiar face for Lopetegui from their time at Sevilla. En-Nesyri is eyeing a new challenge, making him a viable target.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney, though potentially the most expensive option, adds another layer of quality to the mix. Lastly, Ademola Lookman’s name stands out, with the forward fresh from his Europa League heroics for Atalanta.

With Manchester United out of the running for Guirassy, West Ham United might just have the edge. The coming weeks promise a thrilling transfer battle as Lopetegui aims to bolster his squad for a competitive Premier League campaign.