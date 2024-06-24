Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race for Feyenoord’s versatile full-back Lutsharel Geertruida, according to The Mirror.

With Liverpool manager Arne Slot, who nurtured Geertruida at Feyenoord, hesitant to make the Dutch international his first signing, Spurs are poised to swoop in.

Geertruida has become a standout player since breaking into Feyenoord’s first team in 2018, establishing himself in the Dutch national squad. Last season, he notched 14 goal contributions in 47 appearances, catching the eye of several top clubs.

Liverpool’s interest stems from Slot’s familiarity with Geertruida, but the new Reds manager is cautious about signing Eredivisie players, wary of the criticism faced by Erik ten Hag for similar moves. This hesitation has paved the way for Tottenham, who are looking to bolster their right-back position with Emerson Royal expected to depart.

Postecoglou sees Geertruida, valued at £25 million, as a perfect fit to challenge Pedro Porro and add tactical flexibility, given his ability to play as a full-back, centre-back, and defensive midfielder. As Geertruida impresses at Euro 2024, Spurs are eager to finalise the deal before the new season kicks off.