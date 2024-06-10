Leicester City are reportedly targeting Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United. According to the Sunday Mirror via TBR Football, the Foxes are keen to bolster their midfield and see the 26-year-old as a prime candidate.

Longstaff, a Newcastle homegrown talent, began his career at North Shields Juniors before joining the Magpies in 2003.

Debuting for the first team in 2018, Longstaff has had fluctuating fortunes but enjoyed a strong 2023/24 season, logging over 3,500 minutes across 46 appearances and contributing eight goals and three assists. Despite this resurgence, his future at Newcastle remains uncertain, especially with his contract entering its final year and the club eyeing midfield reinforcements like Matteo Guendouzi.

Leicester City’s interest is pragmatic. With financial constraints limiting their market activity, Longstaff’s potential availability for a reduced fee makes him an attractive option. Moreover, the Foxes need to fortify their squad to ensure Premier League survival, and Longstaff’s experience could be invaluable.

Newcastle may still try to extend Longstaff’s contract, but if negotiations stall, Leicester could seize the opportunity. This move would not only give Longstaff a fresh start but also provide Leicester with a proven Premier League performer as they aim to consolidate their top-flight status.