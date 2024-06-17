Juventus are emerging as serious contenders for Jadon Sancho’s signature, stepping up their interest amidst Borussia Dortmund’s complicated pursuit.

With Manchester United favouring a sale over a loan deal, the Italian giants could seize the opportunity to add the talented winger to their ranks.

The Old Lady have adopted an aggressive transfer strategy this summer. They are on the verge of securing Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa in a part-exchange deal involving Samuel Iling-Junior and Weston McKennie. This move could be a prelude to further significant acquisitions, with Sancho being a top target.

Manchester United, dealing with Erik ten Hag’s decision to offload certain players, have set a £40 million price tag for Sancho. The winger, who had an impressive loan spell at Dortmund in the latter half of the season, might not be keen on returning to Old Trafford.

Juventus could leverage this situation, especially if they anticipate losing Federico Chiesa, who is attracting Premier League interest.

Borussia Dortmund are also in the mix but face challenges. They prefer a loan deal with an option to buy, which United might reject as they seek immediate funds to bolster their squad. This financial demand makes Juventus a more likely destination, given their readiness to negotiate a full transfer.

Sancho’s next move is critical for his career, and Turin presents an enticing prospect. Juventus’ proactive approach and financial capability might just place them at the forefront of this transfer saga, potentially bringing the English winger to Serie A.