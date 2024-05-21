Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Callum Hudson-Odoi, which could present a lucrative financial opportunity for Nottingham Forest.

According to Paul O’Keefe, Spurs are keen on the 23-year-old winger following his standout debut season with Forest.

Hudson-Odoi, a product of Chelsea’s academy, faced a challenging spell on loan at Bayer Leverkusen before securing a permanent move to Nottingham Forest for a modest fee. This season, he has revived his career, netting eight goals and playing a crucial role in Forest’s fight against relegation.

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham is in search of a new winger, especially with uncertainty surrounding Timo Werner’s future. Werner, on loan since January, may not see his option-to-buy clause activated after a mixed performance. Hudson-Odoi, therefore, emerges as a prime candidate to bolster Spurs’ attacking options.

From a financial perspective, Hudson-Odoi represents a significant asset for Nottingham Forest. Acquired for a nominal sum, his current market value has soared to around €15 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Forest, grappling with financial difficulties and recent penalties for breaching profitability and sustainability rules, are likely to demand a substantial fee. This sale could not only aid in financial recovery but also underscore Forest’s knack for nurturing and flipping talent for profit.

As Tottenham prepare for a busy summer window, all eyes will be on Forest’s valuation of Hudson-Odoi, a player who has finally begun to realise his long-touted potential.