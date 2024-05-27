Manchester United are setting the stage for a summer swoop to sign Baylee Dipepa from Port Vale, according to the Daily Mail.

The 17-year-old has caught the eye with his performances in League One and the England U-17 squad, including a goal against France in the U-17 European Championships.

With 26 first-team appearances for Port Vale this season, Dipepa has become their second-youngest goalscorer, showcasing his potential despite modest stats.

United see Dipepa as a future asset rather than an immediate first-team addition. His experience at Port Vale is expected to ease his transition to the youth ranks at Old Trafford, with a view to fast-tracking his development.

Alongside Aston Villa and Newcastle United, European heavyweights Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also monitoring his progress, but Manchester United remain the frontrunners.

Ajax defender Jorrel Hato and Boca Juniors’ Aaron Anselmino are also on their radar, indicating a clear focus on securing high-upside prospects. By targeting these emerging stars, United aim to fortify their ranks for the future, ensuring a steady influx of talent ready to step up to the first team.