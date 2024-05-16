Manchester United have reportedly “explored” the possibility of signing the 28-year-old English striker Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa.

Watkins, who has shone brightly since his move to Villa in 2020, has become a key figure both domestically and internationally.

His impressive goal-scoring record, with 27 goals and 13 assists in 52 appearances this season, has not only propelled the Midlands club but also attracted attention from top clubs like Arsenal and now Manchester United. However, the road to acquiring Watkins won’t be easy for the Red Devils.

Villa will likely demand a substantial fee for Watkins, especially given his market value of €65 million. Furthermore, the absence of Champions League football at Old Trafford could hinder United’s pursuit, as players often prioritise clubs competing in Europe’s elite competition.

While Man United’s interest in Watkins is rational, considering their need for more attacking options despite Rasmus Hojlund’s promising debut season, securing his signature could prove challenging.