Liverpool’s pursuit of Porto midfielder Alan Varela signals their continued commitment to bolstering their midfield, even after last year’s extensive overhaul.

The Reds are gearing up for the Arne Slot era, with the Dutchman set to take the helm on June 1. Slot’s arrival marks a new chapter for Liverpool, as they seek to solidify their squad with strategic signings.

Despite the acquisitions of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai in the 2023 summer transfer window, Liverpool remain eager to secure a top defensive midfielder for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

According to Deportes 24, Liverpool are joining the fray for Varela’s signature, facing stiff competition from Premier League champions Manchester City and German heavyweights Bayern Munich. Varela, who is under contract with Porto until 2028, has a €70m (£60m) release clause, making him a prime target for Europe’s elite.

Varela’s journey from Boca Juniors to Porto has been marked by rapid progress. After making 111 appearances for Boca’s senior side, he moved to Porto last summer for an initial €8m (£6.8m). In his debut season, he quickly became a key player under Sergio Conceicao, featuring in 44 matches.