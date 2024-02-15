Real Madrid are reportedly targeting Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, who is also on Manchester United’s radar.

The 24-year-old has had a varied career since his breakthrough at Ajax.

Despite not being a consistent starter at Juventus or Bayern Munich, his reputation remains strong. Real Madrid’s interest complicates matters for other suitors like Manchester United, who were previously frontrunners.

With their aging defensive lineup, Los Blancos see de Ligt as a youthful addition to their squad. Manchester United, meanwhile, seeks a right-footed centre-back, making de Ligt a potential partner for Lisandro Martinez.

The competition for de Ligt’s signature includes European giants like Barcelona, Arsenal, and Chelsea. However, Real Madrid’s allure could sway the decision in their favour.

It remains to be seen where de Ligt will end up if he leaves Bayern Munich in the summer.