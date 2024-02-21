Newcastle United are reportedly ready to lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur over the signature of Everton’s James Garner.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who graduated from Manchester United’s academy, has impressed with 31 appearances this season, attracting attention from various clubs.

The Magpies’ interest is logical, given their midfield needs and potential departures like Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes. Meanwhile, Spurs may seek midfield reinforcements with possible exits for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso.

Garner’s emergence as a target for these clubs underscores his potential, especially if the Toffees faces relegation. Even without that scenario, his age and Premier League experience make him an attractive prospect.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Garner’s future will likely generate significant interest and competition among clubs seeking to bolster their midfield ranks.