Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is still a target for the Premier League giants Manchester United.

The Dutchman, who was on their radar in January, could still be considered due to his similarities in style and physicality to Rasmus Hojlund.

Although the Red Devils may prioritise Zirkzee’s strong potential and lower price tag could keep him in contention. The club will likely assess their transfer strategy further in the summer, especially considering the managerial situation with Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are also eyeing Zirkzee, albeit not as their primary target. The Gunners manager Mikel Arteta sees him as a significant alternative to other striking options like Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney, given his affordability and potential.

Zirkzee’s availability could attract interest from both Man United and Arsenal as they seek reinforcements for their respective attacking lines.