Manchester United have reportedly expressed an interest in making an audacious move for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

The 26-year-old has contributed 22 goals and five assists this season. However, Inter’s financial woes could force them to sell prized assets like Martinez.

Despite Rasmus Hojlund’s presence, Man United seek a striker with Anthony Martial likely leaving. Martinez’s arrival could affect Hojlund’s role, prompting suggestions for alternatives like Callum Wilson to maintain squad harmony.

The situation underscores the delicate balance between talent acquisition and squad cohesion in football’s high-stakes transfer market.