Having navigated their way to the last 16, Europe’s elite are now gearing up for the business end of the Champions League with some tantalizing ties waiting just around the corner. Some giants of European football remain in the hunt for the European cup but clearing a path to the last eight and keeping their dream of dethroning Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City alive is shaping up to be an extremely difficult challenge to overcome. Here’s an early look at what to expect from the Champions League last-16.

FC Porto vs Arsenal

These two are familiar foes in this competition. Since 2006 they have met on six occasions with the Gunners coming out on top with three victories to Porto’s two and one draw. Furthermore, the Londoners have outscored their Portuguese counterparts by 12 goals to four. History is not on the Dragons’ side however current form would suggest this is a relatively even contest. Mikel Arteta’s team have slipped off the pace in the Premier League title race while Sérgio Conceição’s squad have hit their stride, now only two points off Sporting in top spot. Given recent events Arsenal could be in for a tough time but they should have enough quality to get the job done.

Napoli vs Barcelona

The clash between the Italian champions and the five-time European Cup winners offers perhaps the most unpredictable encounter of the competition so far. Both sides have had their challenges this season with neither presenting a formidable defence of their domestic titles. However, the Champions League has offered some much-needed respite for both clubs. Barcelona boss Xavi was ecstatic to top Group H, while Walter Mazzarri’s players are finding their best in European competition. Given Napoli’s league form you’d think the Catalonians have the edge, but with Victor Osimhen returning from the African Cup of Nations it would be foolish to rule the Italians out.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Sociedad

Luis Enrique’s side continue to dominate French football but Sociedad are not faring as well, with them 19 points off Girona in top spot. Both sides have experienced different fortunes domestically, but the same can also be said for European competition. The Spanish outfit are making the most of their first Champions League appearance since 2013, going undefeated in the group whereas PSG squeezed into the last-16 in spite of some underwhelming performancess. On paper PSG should have this one in the bag but with Sociedad in fine form and the added pressure to end their Champions League hoodoo once and for all, an upset could be on the cards.

Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid

Last year’s finalists are once again enjoying their European journey, remaining undefeated through the group stages, only narrowly missing out on topping Group D. However, Atletico Madrid are also at peak performance with four wins and two draws from their six group matches. Whoever comes out on top will be a formidable force in the quarter finals, but Atletico have the slight edge providing the more imposing attacking threat heading into this one.

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City

This contest seems like a foregone conclusion. Guardiola’s City are firing on all cylinders once again, maintaining a perfect record of six wins from six in this year’s group stage and remaining on course to retain their European crown. New sports betting sites make City the favourites at 9/4. A few minor scares along the way may give Copenhagen a glimmer of hope but that will unlikely deter Haaland and company from running all over the Danish side on their way to booking a spot in the last eight.

PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund

The Bundesliga crown might be out of reach for Dortmund but a second Champions League title is not yet outside the realm of possibility. Some terrific showings saw the Germans top Group F with ease in the end. PSV on the other hand have struggled to replicate their amazing league form in Europe. It was always going to be tough making their first Champions League group stage appearance since 2018, but fans probably expected more having dominated the Eredivisie so far this season. If they can translate their domestic performances onto the European stage in the last-16 then they’re in with a shot, but for the time being Dortmund enter this contest as the favourites to progress.

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

The Bavarian Bundesliga champions are making a bit of a meal out of defending their crown from Xabi Alonso’s would-be usurpers but there is no such concern in this year’s Champions League thus far. They enter the last-16 with the second-best record from the group stages after five wins and a draw earned them top spot in Group A by a margin of eight points. Lazio may have grinded out some hard-fought victories over Celtic and Feyenoord on their way to the last-16 but it very much feels like this will be the end of their European adventure.

RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has been the talk of Europe since arriving in the Spanish capital and rightfully so after hitting the ground running at the Bernabeu. His seven goal contributions in the tournament so far helped Real Madrid match City’s perfect record in the group stages and have them as joint favourites alongside the Mancunians to lift their 15th European crown. However, their German opponents will offer some stern competition after earning four wins from their six matches, only losing out to Guardiola’s seemingly indomitable City side. Even so, Madrid should have more than enough quality in their squad to comfortably move on to the quarter finals.