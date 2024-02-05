Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United’s 29-year-old star Bruno Fernandes.

Despite a substantial offer during the January transfer window, there was no interest from Fernandes or Manchester United. The Portuguese international has been a pivotal player for the Red Devils since joining in 2020, amassing 131 goal contributions in 215 appearances.

While Al-Hilal, known for making significant moves in the transfer market, failed to secure Fernandes in January, they are expected to return with a strong bid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Man United, however, are in no hurry to sell, considering Fernandes’ importance to the team and his two-year remaining contract, with an option to extend for another 12 months.

Despite the financial strength of Al-Hilal, Fernandes is committed to Manchester United’s project under Ratcliffe’s leadership. The Saudi Pro League club are determined to reinforce its squad with European talent, and Fernandes remains a key target.

While Fernandes reportedly hasn’t entertained the idea of leaving, Al-Hilal are expected to persist in their pursuit during the summer transfer window.