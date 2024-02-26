Victor Lindelof’s future at Manchester United seems to be hanging in the balance as AC Milan reportedly eye the Swedish defender for a potential summer move.

Despite recent talks of a contract extension, Lindelof’s tenure at Old Trafford could be drawing to a close, with AC Milan eager to bolster their defensive lineup.

The 29-year-old has seen significant playing time this season due to injury setbacks among key players at Manchester United. However, with the imminent return of regular starters, Lindelof’s prospects for consistent game time might dwindle, prompting considerations of a move to secure a starting role elsewhere.

Milan’s interest presents an enticing opportunity for Lindelof, offering him the chance to feature prominently in Serie A while addressing Milan’s defensive needs. Negotiations between the two clubs are anticipated, with Manchester United likely seeking a reasonable fee for the defender, who was initially acquired for €35 million.

For Man United, the prospect of Lindelof’s departure raises questions about defensive reinforcements, especially given potential needs in midfield and attack. Balancing these priorities while managing departures could pose a challenge for the club in the upcoming transfer window.

Ultimately, the unfolding months will reveal the direction of Lindelof’s career path and whether AC Milan can secure his services as they aim to strengthen their squad for the challenges ahead.