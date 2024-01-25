Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Hertha Berlin’s midfielder Boris Mamzuah Lum.

The promising 16-year-old German talent, lauded as one of Hertha’s best academy prospects, has attracted attention with his impressive skills.

Despite not having played for the senior team, Lum has been training with the first squad, showcasing his potential for a significant career ahead.

Hertha manager Pal Dardhai expressed his admiration for Lum, describing him as one of the best central midfield talents the club has seen in years. The youngster has a €5 million release clause in his contract, providing clubs an opportunity to secure his services.

However, Spurs faces stiff competition from other top clubs vying for Lum’s signature. Bayern Munich, in particular, has shown interest, potentially posing a threat to Spurs’ pursuit.

The report suggest that Bayern, having learned from past experiences, may be willing to meet the release clause to secure the talented midfielder.

While Lum’s departure from Hertha might not be imminent, with the release clause expected to remain valid until summer, Tottenham must navigate challenges from rival clubs, especially Bayern Munich, to secure the young talent for their youth ranks. Hertha Berlin, having lost talents for lower fees in the past, is determined to receive a fair valuation for their promising academy products.