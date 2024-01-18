Napoli have secured the loan signing of Hamed Traore from Bournemouth for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. The Serie A champions hold an option to purchase the Ivorian midfielder for €25m (£21.4m) at the end of the campaign.

Traore, who previously joined Bournemouth on loan from Sassuolo in January 2023 before making a permanent transfer, returns to Italy.

Despite struggling with illness, including a bout of malaria contracted during international duty in November, Traore hopes to make an impact for Napoli.

The 23-year-old missed the Africa Cup of Nations due to his health issues. Napoli’s acquisition of Traore follows the earlier signing of defender Pasquale Mazzochi from Salernitana in the January window.

Napoli, currently facing challenges in Serie A, sit in eighth place, 20 points behind leaders Inter Milan.

The team looks ahead to a Champions League last-16 clash against Barcelona on February 21. Meanwhile, Bournemouth have seen another player depart on loan, with Joe Rothwell joining Championship side Southampton.

The Italian Super Cup may not feature Traore, but fans anticipate his potential contribution in Napoli’s league match against Lazio on January 28.