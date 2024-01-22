Chelsea are eyeing a summer transfer for Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazilian midfielder might be available as the Magpies looks to address their ongoing Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns, potentially selling key players to stabilise their finances.

Chelsea’s relatively quiet January window is attributed to FFP constraints, prompting them to consider sales, especially of homegrown talents, to facilitate new signings. While Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Conor Gallagher, Chelsea’s reported £50 million asking price might deter a move this month, with a potential transfer in the summer when Gallagher’s contract nears its end.

Chelsea’s focus is now on making impactful summer signings, with Bruno Guimaraes a prominent target. Despite interest from Barcelona, their financial limitations might favour Chelsea’s pursuit.

The 26-year-old’s release clause could play a pivotal role, pressuring Newcastle to consider offers.

The Magpies are expected to make significant changes in the summer, and Guimaraes could be at the forefront of departures, providing a solution to Newcastle’s financial challenges.