Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly eyeing a move for LOSC Lille’s 24-year-old striker Jonathan David.

The Blues have identified Victor Osimhen as their priority target but are also considering David as a potential addition to bolster their attacking options.

Having excelled in Ligue 1, Jonathan David, a Canadian international, has been in sensational form, scoring 26 goals last season and continuing with 11 goals in the current campaign.

Chelsea, unsatisfied with their strikers’ performances, are keen on securing a new number nine in the upcoming summer transfer window.

While Osimhen remain their primary target, the West Londoners acknowledge the contractual situation of Jonathan David. With only 18 months left on his deal with LOSC Lille, the Canadian forward could potentially negotiate a Bosman move in a year.

Chelsea, aware of this, might consider making a move for David, who has proven himself in Ligue 1 and could be a valuable addition to the London club.

As Lille aims to avoid losing their star striker for free, a summer transfer for Jonathan David is plausible. Chelsea are closely monitoring the situation, and if the pursuit of Osimhen doesn’t materialise, they could turn their attention towards the talented Canadian forward in the upcoming transfer window.