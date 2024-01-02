Chelsea have reportedly entered negotiations to secure the services of Jean-Clair Todibo, who is also a target for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea, despite their substantial spending in recent times, are still seeking squad balance and reinforcements, particularly in defence. Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed the need for additions in January, focusing on a striker and a defender.

While the Blues already boasts quality defenders, the potential departure of one or two players prompts the pursuit of Todibo.

The 23-year-old defender aligns with Chelsea’s current transfer policy, offering a mix of present and future potential. However, OGC Nice, Todibo’s current club, are hesitant to part ways with him in the January transfer window, adding complexity to the negotiations.

Man United have been linked to the Frenchman since the summer, and the recent arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as a minority shareholder may influence their approach.

Tottenham have shifted focus to Radu Dragusin, potentially leaving the path clearer for Chelsea and Manchester United in the pursuit of Todibo.