Newcastle United are considering a cut-price mid-season move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, as reported by Daily Star.

The Magpies’ current number one Nick Pope is facing a season-ending shoulder injury, leaving a void in the goalkeeping department. Despite recently extending his contract until 2027, Johnstone has emerged as a potential solution.

With concerns over the lack of match sharpness in David de Gea, who is a free agent and open to a move, and reluctance from Arsenal to sell Aaron Ramsdale in the winter, Newcastle see Johnstone as a cost-effective short-term cover.

The 30-year-old stopper, who has impressed since joining Crystal Palace, may be available for a low bid under £8 million.

However, Johnstone’s recent calf injury during the narrow loss to Liverpool poses a potential obstacle to Newcastle’s pursuit, keeping him out of action over the Christmas period.

Despite this setback, Newcastle are reportedly ready to explore the possibility of bringing in the experienced shot-stopper to strengthen their goalkeeping options and provide competition for Martin Dubravka.