Liverpool are reportedly eyeing Fulham’s 26-year-old defender Antonee Robinson as a potential solution to their left-back woes. With first-choice Andrew Robertson sidelined due to a shoulder injury and backup Kostas Tsimikas also facing fitness issues, Liverpool are in dire need of defensive reinforcements.

Graeme Bailey from 90 Min suggests that Robinson’s impressive performances have caught Liverpool’s attention.

The American international, a proven performer in the Premier League, could provide immediate support to the Reds’ backline.

However, convincing Fulham to part with a key player mid-season might require a lucrative proposal from the Merseyside giants.

Fulham, currently in a battle to secure their position in the league, may be reluctant to sell, making negotiations crucial for any potential deal.

For Liverpool, strengthening their squad in the January transfer window is vital as they aim to secure the league title. Sitting at the top of the table, the addition of Robinson could enhance their chances of sustaining their excellent form.

Robinson, at the peak of his career, might see a move to the Reds as a significant step up, offering him the opportunity to showcase his skills on a European stage.

As the transfer window unfolds, it remains to be seen if the two clubs can reach an agreement, providing Liverpool with the defensive reinforcement they seek and Robinson with a chance to make his mark at a top-tier club.