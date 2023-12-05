Liverpool are actively pursuing 22-year-old OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, aiming to strengthen their squad in the mid-season transfer window.

The Reds currently second in the Premier League, seeks to boost their title push. Thuram, who joined OGC Nice in 2019, has impressed with his performances, earning a call-up to the French national team.

With potential interest from other top European clubs, Liverpool are keen on securing Thuram, a player with the qualities to integrate well into Jurgen Klopp’s system. Despite their failed attempt to sign him in the summer, negotiations with the French club are underway.

Thuram’s market value is estimated at €35-40 million, and the Merseyside outfit faces competition from Juventus, although financial constraints might favour the English club.

Klopp envisions Thuram as a crucial addition to complete a midfield overhaul, reinforcing Liverpool’s bid for both short-term success and long-term excellence.