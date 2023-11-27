Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set their sights on a deal for 21-year-old goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Southampton, according to reports.

The young shot-stopper, formerly part of Manchester City’s youth ranks, joined Southampton in 2022 for £15 million. Although he faced challenges in his initial Premier League stint, Bazunu has showcased significant improvement in the current Championship season.

Tottenham’s interest in Bazunu dates back to the previous season, and the player’s recent standout performances have intensified their pursuit. With Ange Postecoglou reshaping Spurs’ goalkeeping setup by bringing in Gugliemo Vicario, who now serves as the team’s primary goalkeeper, the potential departure of Hugo Lloris opens up a spot for a capable backup.

While Vicario has impressed, Spurs see Bazunu as a promising long-term investment. The London outfit aim to secure young talents to bolster its squad for the future. However, their pursuit may encounter challenges, as reports suggest Manchester City retain the option to buy Bazunu back from Southampton.

The upcoming winter transfer window could see Spurs making strategic moves to strengthen their goalkeeping department and secure the talented Irish goalkeeper for the seasons ahead.