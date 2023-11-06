AS Roma are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah in the upcoming January transfer window. The 24-year-old has faced ups and downs in his career at Chelsea. He broke into the first team during the 2020/21 season but has seen limited opportunities since then.

Chalobah’s future at Chelsea seems uncertain, and Roma are eyeing him as a potential addition to bolster their defence. The Serie A giants are in need of a centre-back, and Chalobah’s ability to play multiple positions makes him an appealing target. Furthermore, the report indicates that AS Roma considers him their primary target.

However, competition for Chalobah’s signature is fierce, with other European clubs like Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund also expressing interest. Chalobah’s versatility and potential make him a sought-after asset in the transfer market.

AS Roma’s interest in Chalobah comes as they seek to address the fitness concerns surrounding an experienced English defender Chris Smalling, who is approaching the latter stages of his career, the club aim to secure a capable replacement in the form of Chalobah. It remains to be seen whether AS Roma can successfully secure his services in the upcoming winter transfer window.