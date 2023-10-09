Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in talks to sign talented young goalkeeper Dylan Thompson from Norwich City.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper has declined a new contract with Norwich, making his departure imminent.

Spurs are expected to reach an agreement with Norwich, potentially involving compensation for the teenager’s transfer.

He is poised to join Tottenham’s academy, aiming to make his way into the first-team plans in the future. With Hugo Lloris potentially leaving in the near future, Thompson could serve as an ideal backup to Guglielmo Vicario.

The opportunity to join a Premier League top-six club like Tottenham is an enticing prospect for the youngster. The move would represent a significant step forward in his career, providing him the chance to test himself at a higher level. However, the deal’s success hinges on whether Spurs can secure it during the January transfer window.

Tottenham’s strong start to the season and their ambition to return to the Champions League could prompt them to strengthen their squad in January. If they can offer Thompson a clear pathway to the first team, this transfer could be an exciting opportunity for the young talent.