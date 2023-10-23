Manchester United are eyeing 22-year-old Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo as a potential Jadon Sancho replacement. The Japan international, who joined Real Sociedad for €6.5 million last year, has been in sensational form. He’s been a standout performer, contributing to six goals in just eight league appearances this season.

Man United’s interest in Kubo is evident, with scouts sent to watch him in action. With Sancho likely to be sold in the winter, Erik ten Hag sees Kubo as a suitable replacement. The versatile winger can operate on either flank and even as an attacking midfielder.

However, competition for Kubo’s services looms from Real Madrid, who have a clause allowing them to reacquire him for half the price of his €60 million release clause.

The 22-year-old’s journey from Japan to Real Sociedad has been impressive, catching the attention of clubs across Europe. As Manchester United seeks a dynamic replacement for Sancho, Takefusa Kubo emerges as a promising candidate, though they’ll need to fend off Real Madrid’s interest to secure his services.