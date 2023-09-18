Real Madrid are eyeing a January move for the 23-year-old striker Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, according to reports.

The Serbian, who joined the Old Lady in January 2022, experienced mixed form during his first season, but he has kicked off the 2023/24 campaign impressively, with four goals and one assist in four appearances.

Los Blancos have been monitoring Vlahovic since his days at Fiorentina, but they passed up the chance to sign him this past summer. However, with the uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s potential new contract with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid are considering Vlahovic as an alternative option for their attack.

Mbappe remains a priority for the Spanish club, but if the Frenchman commits to a new deal with PSG, Real Madrid may launch an offensive for Vlahovic in the upcoming January transfer window. The report suggest that several other strikers are also on Real Madrid’s radar, so it remains to be seen who becomes their top target.

Real Madrid’s interest in Vlahovic highlights their intent to strengthen their attacking options and potentially secure a promising talent in the January market.