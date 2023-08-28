Amid uncertainties surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future, Liverpool are contemplating a move to acquire Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

Recent reports from Football Transfers suggest that the Reds are closely monitoring the 23-year-old striker’s situation, as he seeks to depart from Diego Simeone’s team.

While Liverpool’s primary focus during the summer has been strengthening their midfield and defence, their interest in Felix has been piqued by potential developments regarding Mohamed Salah. The Saudi Pro League has expressed interest in acquiring Salah’s services, with Al-Ittihad leading the charge by offering a historic contract worth £100 million.

Jurgen Klopp and his team are determined to retain the 31-year-old for the 2023/24 season, but the financial allure of the Saudi Pro League has added an element of uncertainty. As a result, the Merseyside outfit are contemplating possible replacements, with Joao Felix emerging as a potential option.

The Portuguese international, who is looking to part ways with Atletico, is not in Diego Simeone’s future plans. Felix aspires to join Barcelona, although Liverpool’s interest could present a competitive challenge. Having gained Premier League experience from his time at Chelsea during the previous season, Felix could prove to be a valuable addition to Liverpool’s roster if the club decides to sell Salah.