Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, as reported by Calciomercatoweb.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper, who is highly regarded globally, has excelled since joining Milan in 2021 after flourishing at LOSC Lille.

His 68 appearances for Rossoneri include an impressive 29 clean sheets, making him their standout player in recent seasons.

Despite Maignan’s Milan contract running until 2026, potential suitors have emerged. Bayern Munich seek a replacement for the injured Manuel Neuer and has identified Maignan. However, their extensive expenditure on Harry Kane raises questions about affordability.

Liverpool’s interest is spurred by Alisson Becker’s decline, though he was pivotal in their successes. The club’s manager Jurgen Klopp contemplates Maignan as a long-term replacement for the Brazilian ace.

While Milan are open to negotiation, they expect a substantial fee of €90-100 million and intend to discuss Maignan’s departure only after the 2023-24 season.