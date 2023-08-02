Lyle & Scott are excited to introduce its latest football initiative, Kits For Clubs, aimed at supporting grassroots’ football clubs worldwide, regardless of gender, age, or size. Whether it’s a 5-aside team or a group of freestylers, Kits For Clubs offers the opportunity to receive free kits through a simple application process on the brand’s dedicated website: https://kitsforclubs.lyleandscott.com

The renowned British lifestyle brand Lyle & Scott are embarking on its most significant brand campaign yet, a global initiative aimed at bolstering grassroots football. The campaign, named ‘Kits for Clubs,’ serves as a tribute to the brand’s historical ties to football and involves providing free, tailor-made football kits to amateur teams and small clubs worldwide. The brand’s initial investment for this ambitious project is set to reach seven figures in the first year, with the goal of eventually offering new kits to tens of thousands of dedicated grassroots football players around the globe.

In recent times, the disparity between grassroots and elite football has been growing wider, especially with the occurrence of record-breaking transfer fees exceeding £200m amidst a global financial crisis. The commercial revenues generated by top-tier football have reached staggering levels, yet the tireless efforts and dedication of amateur football heroes often go underappreciated and overlooked. Local communities, therefore, find themselves compelled to contribute their hard-earned income to sustain their clubs due to a lack of sufficient funding reaching grassroots football from the higher echelons of the sport. Recognising this issue, Lyle & Scott aims to bridge this funding gap through their ‘Kits for Clubs’ campaign, capitalising on the brand’s strong association with football, and providing support to struggling teams facing financial hardship by alleviating the burden of new kit expenses.

The campaign operates through a straightforward application process, where clubs can apply for their complimentary football kits by filling out a brief online form on the dedicated website (https://kitsforclubs.lyleandscott.com). This opportunity is open to all types of clubs, whether 5-a-side, 7-a-side, 11-a-side, freestyle, pub teams, or mid-week footballers. An expert panel will carefully review each application, individually selecting the teams to receive the free Lyle & Scott football kits.

The football kits, designed in-house and crafted using the brand’s well-established production processes, pay homage to Lyle & Scott’s 150 years of heritage. They combine the brand’s expertise in fashion, football, and performance-oriented products. Teams will have the freedom to choose their preferred kit from a diverse range of shirts, which include designs inspired by Lyle & Scott’s iconic Argyle pattern and thistle motifs, along with classic options catering to football purists. The kits feature the brand’s signature team colours of black, gold, and white, further solidifying the close relationship between premium fashion and football that has strengthened over the past two decades. The collaboration with chosen clubs will be nurtured, and their feedback on the products will be utilised to enhance the range in the coming seasons.

One of the distinguishing factors of the ‘Kits for Clubs’ campaign is the brand’s commitment to hand-finish all the kits in Scotland, specifically in its hometown of Hawick. Each kit will also receive customisations, such as individual player numbers and club crests. In the case of newly formed teams without a club crest, Lyle & Scott will extend their support and collaborate with the club to design one, fostering a sense of pride and identity.

Ben Gunn, the Brand & Marketing Director at Lyle & Scott, expressed his pride in the initiative and emphasised the challenging financial circumstances faced by grassroots football. As a brand with a rich football history spanning nearly 150 years, Lyle & Scott understands the significance of football in connecting people worldwide. Gunn also highlighted the power of football shirts, which evoke important life lessons and cherished memories for many individuals. Furthermore, the initiative aims to instill confidence and a sense of tribal identity in teams donning matching kits, regardless of their level of play.

Lyle & Scott’s ‘Kits for Clubs’ initiative seeks to address the distressing situation faced by numerous grassroots football teams on the brink of collapse due to insufficient funding. By supporting change through football, the brand hopes to alleviate some of the financial stress experienced by parents and families while making the sport accessible to anyone, anywhere. Emphasising inclusivity and diversity, Lyle & Scott intends to champion the underdogs and extend its support to those in need, rather than focusing solely on commercial gains.

The ‘Kits for Clubs’ campaign is a decade-long endeavour that will see Lyle & Scott invest in the funding and infrastructure needed to revitalise grassroots football. Applications for the complimentary football kits can be submitted through the brand’s dedicated website (https://kitsforclubs.lyleandscott.com). The brand envisions a brighter future for grassroots football, driven by their commitment to leadership, change, and community support within the sport.