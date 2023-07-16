Liverpool are considering Florentino Luis as a potential replacement for Fabinho, who might depart for Saudi Arabia.

Luis has captured Liverpool’s interest as they look for a mix of youth and experience.

A significant development in the Fabinho story. Liverpool now seeking a replacement who can come in and start immediately. It won't be Moisés Caicedo, who is off to Chelsea.#LFC https://t.co/0d0olQw3aa — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 15, 2023

Having made 86 appearances for Benfica and being a crucial part of their title-winning campaign, the Portugal international possesses the necessary experience. Despite losing his key midfield partner in January, he continued to shine for the team.

Although no official offers have been made for Luis, his price tag of £25 million is below his release clause, making him an attractive option. Liverpool had initially decided against signing more midfielders after Dominik Szoboszlai’s arrival, but circumstances have changed.

With Captain Jordan Henderson also receiving a lucrative offer from Al-Ittifaq and Fabinho attracting interest from Al-Ittihad, Liverpool are open to letting go of both players. Consequently, Jurgen Klopp needs to find suitable replacements. Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo were considered, but potential hurdles have cooled Liverpool’s interest.

Luis emerges as a promising alternative due to his relatively affordable price and suitable age and experience profile. However, Liverpool’s seriousness about the move remains uncertain, and they might explore other options like Lavia, depending on price adjustments.