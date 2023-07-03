The transfer season is in full swing, and Manchester United have set their sights on bolstering their attacking options with Atalanta’s promising striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that the Red Devils have made an opening bid of €35m for the Danish talent, but it was swiftly rejected.

However, United remains determined and is expected to return with a renewed offer. The club faces tough competition from Juventus, who may pursue Hojlund if they part ways with Dusan Vlahovic, a player highly sought after by Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

With the need for a new centre-forward, Manchester United have identified Rasmus Hojlund as a priority target for the summer. At just 20 years old, the Danish striker has already caught the attention of Atalanta and potential suitors across Europe. The initial bid of €35m demonstrates United’s seriousness in securing his services. However, the offer was promptly turned down by Atalanta, who values their prized asset at €45m, with an additional €12m in potential add-ons.

While Manchester United are keen on Hojlund, they face stiff competition from Juventus. The Italian giants are prepared to let go of Dusan Vlahovic, a move that could pave the way for a serious bid for Hojlund. With interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich in Vlahovic, Juventus may have to act swiftly to secure Hojlund’s signature.

The transfer saga surrounding Hojlund continues to captivate fans as Manchester United and Juventus compete for the talented striker’s signature. With the Red Devils expected to make a renewed bid and Juventus potentially parting ways with Vlahovic, the battle for Hojlund’s services intensifies.