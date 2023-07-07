Manchester United and Chelsea are eyeing a potential summer transfer for Roma forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine, who joined Giallorossi on a free transfer from Juventus last year, had an impressive debut season with 18 goals and eight assists.

While Roma intends to retain him, they face difficulties due to a low release clause in his contract for foreign clubs.

The Premier League teams can acquire Dybala for just £10 million, which has sparked interest from Man United, Chelsea, and Tottenham.

The 29-year-old has previously been linked with a move to England, with a near-deal with Spurs falling through in 2019. Although Tottenham are considering reviving their interest, United and Chelsea are eager to secure the services of the World Cup winner ahead of their rivals.

Dybala has remained quiet about his future, but it is likely he will contemplate a new challenge away from Stadio Olimpico.